Hop around Richmond’s breweries and enjoy a cold pour for every taste

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The craft beer scene in Richmond has exploded in recent years – an added bonus for a city that already boasts intriguing history, world-class arts and award-winning restaurants.

“This should be a destination. I see people weekly that come in just to come to Richmond to see the breweries,” said Scott Colett, Tasting Room Manager at Strangeways Brewing.

Richmond has over 30 craft breweries and from goses to IPAs, stouts to seasonal brews, there is something to pour for every taste.

“I don’t think there’s one brewery that’s just like another. If you don’t like one style or the kind of beer one brewery’s putting out — I’m certain that one brewery puts out a beer that’s for you,” said, Patrick Murtaugh, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

RVA’s breweries are scattered across city and region. And if you don’t want to get behind the wheel and drive to the breweries, Richmond is home to popular ride share services and unique ways to get around. For a different experience, schedule a tour with RVATukTuk and hop from one brewery to the next.

“When we first experienced the TukTuks, we thought with what we’ve got going on in Richmond — craft alcohol scene and arts and culture – we know that and TukTuks would go well together. There’s actually breweries spread all over the city. You’ve got some in the Fan, downtown. There’s breweries everywhere,” RVATukTuk owner Lyndsi Austin said.

Lyndsi and her husband David brought TukTuks to RVA in 2019 and have been creating unique trips around the city for Richmonders and visitors alike.

Whether you’re visiting Richmond for business or pleasure, music or art, satisfy your thirst with a cold pour at a fun destination. There’s no better way to take a break from the day in Virginia’s Capital city.

Breweries in the Richmond region: