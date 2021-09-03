Did You Know?

Skip to content
Labor Day food and drink specials: These shops and restaurants are offering deals
Former New England Patriots wide receiver dies in motorcycle crash in South Carolina
Apple delaying plan to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images
DHEC: 4,685 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases
National Guard sent to help Tidelands Health with COVID surge
(22) Coastal Carolina rolls in their season opener over The Citadel, 52-14
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Lake View running back Marvin Gordon
Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen
How the mullet got to be a fan favorite and player signature at Coast Carolina University
Urban Meyer says vaccination status was considered when cutting players
36 historic Horry County businesses, at least 5 are more than a century old
10 urban legends in South Carolina
10 world records broken in South Carolina
10 venomous creatures that can be found in South Carolina
10 tallest points in South Carolina
10 of the most Instagramable places in Myrtle Beach
10 old photos of Horry County
Trending Stories
Federal Trade Commission investigates why McDonald’s ice cream machine is always broken, report says
11 people charged with lynching after ‘gang related’ West Florence High School attack
Socastee buyouts not keeping up with Myrtle Beach area housing prices
How likely is South Carolina to be hit by a hurricane?
DHEC: 4,685 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases
Motorcyclist dies in North Myrtle Beach crash
Hurricane Larry continues to strengthen
Police: man charged with manslaughter after 1 person dies in Conway
