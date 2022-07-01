A good 4th of July picnic sets the right vibe with comfortable seating, fun decorations, games and, of course, delicious food.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Need a reason to celebrate? There’s a made-up holiday for that.

July is the time to set off some fireworks, or take the opportunity to embrace a favorite holiday. Whatever your taste, there’s likely a national holiday that fits your style.

The month is home to National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, National Gingersnap Day, National Chocolate Wafer Day, National Eat Your Beans Day, National Fried Clam Day, National Barbecued Spareribs Day, National Caesar Salad Day, National Apple Turnover Day, National Graham Cracker Day, National Fried Chicken Day, National Strawberry Sundae Day, National Mojito Day and National Pecan Pie Day, among many, many others. And don’t forget to get a Slurpee on National 7-Eleven Day!

It’s also the month for more serious holidays, like Independence Day, National Disability Independence Day and National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

Here are some of the most wacky “holidays” in July, according to the National Day Calendar:

July 3 – National Compliment Your Mirror Day

It’s always there for you, so it’s time to be there for it. In addition to your daily pep talk, take a moment to thank the furniture that will never run out of toner or lose a wifi connection.

July 5 – National Bikini Day

Did you know that the bikini is named after a place? Take a minute to thank Bikini Atoll…where the nation conducted atomic tests…when you take to the beach.

July 7 – National Dive Bar Day

It’s where everyone knows your name. Get ready for sticky shoes, questionable bathrooms and trash talking during the perfect round of pool.

July 10 – National Kitten Day

It’s an excuse to cuddle a kitten. Take it.

July 11 – National Cheer Up the Lonely Day

In the time of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for the community to be there for each other. Check in with someone you haven’t in a while, and maybe give an extra smile on the street.

July 14 – National Nude Day

Go outside at your own risk.

July 15 – National I Love Horses Day

You were once a horse girl. Embrace it. Own it. Celebrate it.

July 17 – World Emoji Day

🥰

July 23 – Gorgeous Grandma Day

Beauty doesn’t have a cutoff. Take the time to honor a sexy senior citizen in your life.

July 29 – National Get Gnarly Day

Hit the waves, hang loose and try not to wipe out.