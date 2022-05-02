MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Itching to talk like Yoda and celebrate dog moms? Then May is for you.

Home to May Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, the Kentucky Derby and the Indy 500, May also has some lesser-known declared holidays to fill out your month.

In addition to being Date Your Mate Month, International Victorious Woman Month, National Lyme Disease Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, May also embraces dozens of food days — including National Chocolate Parfait Day, National Lemonade Day, National Salsa Month, National Salad Month, National Strawberry Month, National Egg Month, National Hamburger Month and National Barbecue Month

Here are some of the most unusual, unofficial May “holidays,” according to National Today:

May 2 – International Harry Potter Day

This one has some official government backing to it. Then-United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron declared it an international holiday in 2012 to honor the wizarding book series, which has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. May 2 was picked due to it being the day of the fictional Battle of Hogwarts in 1998.

May 3 – National Paranormal Day

Been haunted by a ghost, spotted an unexplained object in the sky or experienced a creepy feeling you can’t explain? National Paranormal Day is for you. And the unknown…

May 3 – National Two Different Colored Shoes Day

Show off your eccentric side by pairing your two best, different shoes together. The day has a deeper, heartwarming meaning, however. It was started in 2009 by Arlene Kaiser as a way to celebrate diversity.

May 3 – National Lumpy Rug Day

Use this day as a chance to embrace your favorite rug … or trade it in for a new model. It’s up to you.

May 4 – Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you. Just stay away from any suspicious droids.

May 6 – National No Pants Day

Either stay inside … or opt for a breezy dress.

May 9 – National Lost Sock Memorial Day

Forever in our hearts. And wherever they vanished into the abyss.

May 14 – National Dog Mom’s Day

Six days after the human version of Mother’s Day, this day takes place on the second Saturday of May every year. Hey, it’s hard work being around all that cuteness.

May 21 – National Talk Like Yoda Day

Talk or do not talk. There is no try.

May 29 – Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day

This day is meant to ring in prosperity and good fortune. It’s evolved a bit from the original tradition of putting the pillow in the refrigerator, which, depending on your preferences, is a little more cool.