MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lightning hurts about 300 people and kills 80 each year — but people are more likely to die in some places than others.

Overall, your chances of being struck by lightning every year are about one in a million, according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In seven states, that’s one in 10 million.

You’re more likely to die by being hit by lightning in North Carolina, a .53 deaths per million people each year, than in South Carolina, a .52.

But when it comes to the overall number of deaths from 1959 to 2017, North Carolina ranks third in the nation, at 200 deaths. South Carolina is in 17th, at 101 deaths in that same timeframe.

Nationwide, 4,136 people died from being hit by lightning from 1959 to 2017.

Here are the top 10 states for lightning deaths from 1959-2017, according to NOAA:

10 (tie). Arkansas and Maryland – 126

9. Pennsylvania – 134

8. Tennessee – 141

7. New York – 143

6. Louisiana – 146

5. Ohio – 148

4. Colorado – 148

3. North Carolina – 200

2. Texas – 226

Florida – 498

Here are the top 10 states for lightning deaths by year, per one million people, according to NOAA:

10. Utah – .58

9. South Dakota – .6

8. Louisiana – .61

7. Montana – .62

6. Mississippi – .73

5. Florida – .76

4. Colorado – .8

3. Arkansas – .94

2. New Mexico – 1.12

Wyoming – 1.19

Before a thunderstorm arrives, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division suggests removing branches and items that can blow away. When the storm hits, go inside and stay away from windows. If you feel your hair standing up, squat low on the balls of your feet, put your head between your knees and make yourself as small as possible.