North Carolina’s 10 smallest towns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina’s smallest town doesn’t have enough players for a baseball team. Or an ultimate frisbee team. Or a soccer team.

In short, you can’t do much with six people. But you can have a municipality!

North Carolina’s largest city is Charlotte, at 874,579. It’s followed by Raleigh, at 467,665 people, and Greensboro, with a population of 299,035, according to Census data.

In comparison, the state’s smallest 10 municipalities have a combined population of 351 people.

We compiled a list of the tiniest towns in North Carolina, according to a database of 681 municipalities provided by North Carolina Demographics.

Here are the 10 smallest municipalities in North Carolina:

10. Orrum

County: Robeson

Population: 59

9. Seven Springs

County: Wayne

Population: 55

8. Rex

County:Robeson

Population: 50

7. Hassell

County: Martin

Population: 49

6. Falkland

County: Pitt

Population: 47

5. Lake Santeetlah

County: Graham

Population: 38

4. Leggett

County: Edgecombe

Population: 37

3. Dudarrach

County: Hoke

Population: 34

2. Fontana Dam

County: Graham

Population: 13

1. Dellview

Population: 6

County: Gaston