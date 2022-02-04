North Carolina’s 10 smallest towns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina’s smallest town doesn’t have enough players for a baseball team. Or an ultimate frisbee team. Or a soccer team.
In short, you can’t do much with six people. But you can have a municipality!
North Carolina’s largest city is Charlotte, at 874,579. It’s followed by Raleigh, at 467,665 people, and Greensboro, with a population of 299,035, according to Census data.
In comparison, the state’s smallest 10 municipalities have a combined population of 351 people.
We compiled a list of the tiniest towns in North Carolina, according to a database of 681 municipalities provided by North Carolina Demographics.
Here are the 10 smallest municipalities in North Carolina:
10. Orrum
County: Robeson
Population: 59
9. Seven Springs
County: Wayne
Population: 55
8. Rex
County:Robeson
Population: 50
7. Hassell
County: Martin
Population: 49
6. Falkland
County: Pitt
Population: 47
5. Lake Santeetlah
County: Graham
Population: 38
4. Leggett
County: Edgecombe
Population: 37
3. Dudarrach
County: Hoke
Population: 34
2. Fontana Dam
County: Graham
Population: 13
1. Dellview
Population: 6
County: Gaston