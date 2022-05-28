RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – Holy Smokies!
North Carolina has its fair share of high points, including America’s tallest peak east of the Mississippi River.
And it’s not just summits that try to touch the sky. With the Blue Ridge Mountains, Black Mountains, Great Smoky Mountains and the Appalachians, many cities are sitting high. Asheville, for example, is at 2,200 feet above sea level. Highlands is at 4,500.
Here are North Carolina’s 10 tallest peaks:
10. Celo Knob
Height: 6,327 feet
Range: Black Mountains
9. Old Black
Height: 6,370 feet
Range: Great Smoky Mountains
8. Richland Balsam
Height: 6,410 feet
Range: Great Balsam Mountains
7. Mount Chapman
Height: 6,417 feet
Range: Great Smoky Mountains
6. Mount Gibbes
Height: 6,520 feet
Range: Black Mountains
5. Balsam Cone
Height: 6,600 feet
Range: Black Mountains
4. Mount Guyot
Height: 6,621 feet
Range: Great Smoky Mountains
3. Clingman’s Dome
Height: 6,643 feet
Range: Great Smoky Mountains
2. Mount Craig
Height: 6,647 feet
Range: Black Mountains
- Mount Mitchell
Height: 6,684 feet
Range: Black Mountains