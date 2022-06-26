HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Why, South Carolina, your towns don’t look a day over 235!
In fact, people have resided in the state for much, much longer.
American Indians are estimated to have lived in the area for more than 11,000 years. The first white European settlement is believed to have been founded in the 1520s, and South Carolina gained statehood on March 26, 1776, after becoming a royal colony in 1719.
Cities and towns weren’t chartered – meaning that it legally became a city or a town – until a bit later.
Two cities were chartered before the 1800s, and more than 250 received a charter between 1800 and 1900, according to information from a report by the South Carolina Research, Planning and Development Board.
In comparison, Myrtle Beach was chartered in 1938, making it a fairly young town in face of the state’s history.
At least one of the state’s oldest cities is now a ghost town, and others have maintained small populations.
Here are the top 10 oldest towns in South Carolina, according to when they were chartered:
10 – Edgefield
County: Edgefield
Chartered: Dec. 18, 1830
10 – Barnwell
County: Barnwell
Chartered: Dec. 18, 1830
8 – Hamburg
County: Aiken
Chartered: Dec. 19, 1827
7 – Walterboro
County: Colletonv
Chartered: Dec. 20, 1826
6 – Moultrieville
County: Charleston
Chartered: Dec. 17, 1817
5 – Winnsboro
County: Fairfield
Chartered: Dec. 19, 1816
4 – Georgetown
County: Georgetown
Chartered: Dec. 19, 1805
4 – Columbia
County: Richland
Chartered: Dec. 19, 1805
2 – Camden
County: Kershaw
Chartered: Feb. 19, 1791
1 – Charleston
County: Charleston
Chartered: Aug. 13, 1783
Use the database below to search for towns chartered before 1947: