JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Love isn’t always in the air.

In 2019, there were 3.1 divorces per 1,000 people in North Carolina, according to the state’s department of health and human services, totaling 32,862 divorces. That same year, there were 64,832 marriages.

But in one county, more than 10% of people got divorced in 2019 — at 967 divorces, and only 33 total marriages.

North Carolina’s divorce rate is higher than the national average, set at 2.3 per 1,000 people each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national marriage rate is 5.1 marriages per 1,000 people each year.

In order to get divorced in North Carolina, a couple has to be separated and living apart for at least one year, and at least one spouse has to have lived in the state for at least six months. It also costs a $225 filing fee.

Here are the counties with the lowest divorce rates in North Carolina, per 1,000 people:

91 (tie). David, Stokes, Union – 1.9

94 (tie). Hoke, Pender – 1.7

96 (tie). Camden, Chatham, Warren – 1.6

99. Northampton – 1.2

100. Hyde – .8

Here are the counties with the highest divorce rates in North Carolina, per 1,000 people:

10. Wilson – 3.8

9. Alleghany – 3.9

8. Cherokee – 4.4

7. Cumberland – 4.7

6. Yancey – 4.8

5. Pamlico – 5

4. Graham – 5.5

3. Onslow – 5.5

2. Rockingham – 13.5