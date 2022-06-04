DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Do you do?

In North Carolina, they do!

There were 64,832 marriages in North Carolina in 2019, according to data from the state’s department of health and human services. That comes down to a rate of 6.2 marriages per 1,000 people. There were about 32,862 divorces during that same time.

The national marriage rate is 5.1 marriages per 1,000 people each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ready to tie the knot? You’ll need to visit your county’s register of deeds for a license, although you might be able to apply for one online, depending on where you live. The license costs $60, and is available for up to 60 days afterward.

Here are the counties with the lowest marriage rates in North Carolina, per 1,000 people:

93 (tie). Anson, Person, Union – 3.7

94. Caswell – 3.6

96 (tie). Jones and Washington – 3.5

97. Hyde – 3.4

98. Bertie – 3.3

100 (tie). Greene and Northampton – 2.2

Here are the counties with the highest marriage rates in North Carolina, per 1,000 people:

10 (tie). Cherokee and Haywood – 8.2

8. Graham – 8.3

7. Macon – 9

6. Swain – 9.1

5. Cumberland – 9.7

4. Buncombe – 10.5

3. Onslow – 12.2

2. Currituck – 15.2