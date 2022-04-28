MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Want a football player to wish you a happy birthday? Be prepared to dish out hundreds.

Cameo, a website that lets people pay for videos from public figures, reports that some of the top figures with ties to South Carolina charge more than $250 a message.

The celebrities include football, basketball and hockey players, along with actors.

Also available, but not making this list, is Becky Robertson, of the short-lived reality tv show “Welcome to Myrtle Manor.” Robertson charges $25 for a personal-use video and $200 for a business-use video.

Chris Underwood, who won season 38 of “Survivor,” charges $30 for a video. He is currently listed as “temporarily unavailable.”

Here are some of the South Carolina-linked celebrities with the highest listed prices on Cameo, according to the website:

10. Levon Kirkland

Cost: $75

The retired NFL player was born in Lamar. Kirkland played for Clemson University before continuing as a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He charges $75 for a personal video and $525 for a business video.

9. Mark L. Walberg

Cost: $80

The “Antiques Roadshow” and “Temptation Island” host is from Florence. He charges $80 for a personal-use video, and $200 for a business video.

8. Hunter Renfrow

Cost: $150

The Socastee High School graduate played for Clemson University before going on to become a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was a two-time national champion at Clemson and played for the Oakland Raiders. He’s held youth football camps at Socastee High School.

He is currently listed as “unavailable” on the website.

7. Edwin McCain

Cost: $175

The singer/songwriter was born in Charleston and is known for hits like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More.”

He charges $175 for a personal video and at least $500 for a business video.

5. (tie) Tori Gurley

Cost: $200

The football player attended the University of South Carolina and Rock Hill High School. His personal-use videos cost $200, and he charges $300 for business videos.

5. (tie) Thomas Gibson

Cost: $200

The actor, born in Charleston, is known for playing Greg in “Dharma & Greg” and hunting serial killers as Aaron Hotchner in “Criminal Minds.”

His status is listed as “temporarily available.”

4. Darius Leonard

Cost: $175+

The Indianapolis Colts player is currently listed as “unavailable,” but has sold messages for at least $175.

Leonard, who attended Lake View High School, created the Maniac Foundation with his wife, Kayla, to help improve children’s health and math skills. The foundation targets families in Indianapolis and Lake View.

3. Steve Spurrier

Cost: $249

Steve Spurrier, known as “the Head Ball Coach,” received the 1966 Heisman Trophy when he was a quarterback with the Florida Gators. He has played for the San Francisco 49ers and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986. He has coached at the University of South Carolina

Half of the proceeds from his messages go to Tyler’s Hope for Dystonia Cure.

2. Doc Antle

Cost: $250

Doc Antle, also known as Kevin Antle, and also known as Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle, owns Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari. Although he and the animals he’s trained have appeared in wildlife shows, documentaries and talk shows, he’s most famously known for being featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Antle created The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.) in Myrtle Beach and the Rare Species Fund.

In 2020, he was indicted on 15 charges related to wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty.

Antle charges $250 for a personal-use video, and $500 for a business-use video. According to his profile, he’s available to do a 24-hour turnaround for requests.

Deebo Samuel

Cost: $999+

The NFL player is a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers. Personal messages cost $999, while messages for businesses are at least $6,500.

Samuel played college football for the University of South Carolina and was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.