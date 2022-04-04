HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 139 people die every day in South Carolina, according to 2019 data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of those, an average of 29 a day die from heart disease, 29 die from cancer, nine are classified as accidental deaths, seven die from strokes and four die from diabetes.

People were most likely to die in December, which had 4,711 of the year’s 50,948 deaths. The month with the least was September, at 4,028 deaths. The oldest person to die in 2019 was 108.

Greenville County had the most total deaths, at 4,387, followed by Horry County at 3,914 and Charleston County at 3,457.

About 1% of the state’s population dies every year, but in some counties, that’s about 1.8%.

Here are the counties with the lowest death rates, per 1,000 people, according to DHEC:

46. Berkeley – 7.3

45. Richland – 7.3

44. Dorchester – 7.5

43. York – 8

42. Charleston 8.4

41. Greenville – 8.4

40. Edgefield – 8.6

39. Beaufort – 8.8

38. Lexington – 8.9

37. Jasper – 9.2

Here are the counties with the highest death rates, per 1,000 people:

10. Fairfield – 13.5

9. Williamsburg – 13.9

8. Hampton – 14

7. Union – 14.2

6. Colleton – 14.2

5. Chester – 14.3

4. Marion – 14.5

3. Marlboro – 15

2. Lee – 15.3

McCormick – 18.9

Use the database below to search for death rates per 1,000 people for 2019.