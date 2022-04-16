ALLENDALE, S.C. (WBTW) — Prescription drug overdose deaths took the lives of more than 88 people per 100,000 in one county in the state in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 1,463 prescription drug overdose deaths that year, and 1,734 total drug overdose deaths. As long as a drug is in a person’s system when they die, it is included as a death for that particular drug, meaning that there are often overlaps in numbers when it comes to prescription drug, opioid, psychostimulant, heroin and fentanyl deaths.

In South Carolina, 29.4 out of every 100,000 people died of a prescription drug overdose in 2020, according to DHEC, following a multi-year trend of increased overdoses throughout the state.

Data was not available for Allendale County.

Here are the 10 counties in the state with the fewest prescription overdose deaths, per 100,000 people, according to DHEC:

38. Marlboro and Oconee – 18.8

39. Edgefield – 18.1

40. Chesterfield – 17.9

41. Colleton – 17.7

42. Cherokee – 12.7

43. Saluda – 11.8

44. Darlington – 10.7

45. Calhoun – 9.3

46. Clarendon – 8.3

47. Barnwell – 5.8

Here are the top 10 counties in the state for prescription overdose deaths, according to DHEC. Rates are given per 100,000 people:

10. Aiken – 44.3

9. Fairfield – 42.3

8. Kershaw – 50.2

7. Laurens – 54.6

5. Greenwood – 56.7

4. Georgetown – 56.7

3. Horry – 63.7

2. Dillon – 71.2