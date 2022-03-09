MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Does it seem like trucks are everywhere in South Carolina? You’re not wrong.

Trucks are the most sold vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state.

In South Carolina, the most popular trucks are the Ford F-Series. In West Virginia and Alabama, you’re more likely to see Chevy Silverados on the road.

Not only does the Ford F-Series tops South Carolina’s the list for 2021, but it has been the most-sold vehicle in the nation for more than 40 years.

Nationally, 80% of the most sold vehicles are trucks and SUVs, according to Edmunds. Among electric vehicles, the Tesla Model Y is the most popular.

Here are the top five most sold vehicles in South Carolina, according to data collected by Edmunds in 2021:

Ford F-Series Chevrolet Silverado Ram 1500/2500/3500 Honda CR-V Toyota RAV4

Here are the top 10 most sold vehicles in the United Stated, according to Edmunds: