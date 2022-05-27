MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Memorial Day weekend means more tourists, more traffic and longer wait times.

But that doesn’t mean you have to face hours of battling for wiggle room. It all depends on when to go.

Generally, attractions are less busy in the morning, and then peak around the middle of the day. Data for this list was taken from Google traffic information from a typical Saturday.

Attractions where Google crowd data was not available were not included on this list.

Here are the least busy times of day for some Myrtle Beach attractions, according to Google data:

SkyWheel

Location: 1110 N. Ocean Blvd.

Hours: Opens at 11 a.m., but closing hours vary by day

Least busy time: 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Most busy time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach

Location: 1110 Celebrity Circle

Hours: Extended Memorial Day weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Least busy time: 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Most busy time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Myrtle Beach State Park

Location: 4401 S. Kings Hwy.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. March through November, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. December through February

Least busy time: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Most busy time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Location: 901 N. Ocean Blvd.

Hours: Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Day weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Least busy time: 10 a.m.

Most busy time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hollywood Wax Museum

Location: 1808 21st Ave. N. Unit A

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays through Mondays

Least busy time: 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Most busy time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WonderWorks

Location: 1313 Celebrity Circle

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays

Least busy time: 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Most busy time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Funplex

Location: 1405 N. Ocean Blvd.

Hours: Saturday hours are from 1 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.

Least busy time: 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Most busy time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.