50,000 people expected for SC Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) The 16th annual South Carolina Pecan Festival will take place in downtown Florence on Saturday.

The event will start at 10 A.M. and last until 7 P.M. It will have eight performance stages, 250 food vendors, an amusement ride area, free kids zone and more. A full list of attractions can be found on the festival website.

George Jebailey, SC Pecan Festival Chairman, said he expects 50,000 people to attend the event. It takes organizers about 11 months to prepare.

“Each year, we make it a little better, a little more family friendly, adding new things to it. We have a recipe for success and when you have a recipe for success, you don’t want to change it too much,” Jebaily said.

Since the festival attracts large crowds, people are encouraged to take free shuttles downtown. The Park & Ride shuttles are in four different locations.

HallMark Plaza-953 S. Irby Street

Florence Regional Airport-2100 Terminal Drive

Old Winn Dixie- 124 S. Cashua at W. Evans

Florence Mall -1945 W. Palmetto Street

“Each year has got bigger and bigger. I remember the first year when I was Chairman of the festival. We did it down on Coit Street, and it was smaller but we still had 2500 to 3000 people,” said Steve Powers.