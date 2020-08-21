Alex Trebek’s wife describes moment ‘something was off’ that led to husband’s cancer diagnosis

(WJW) — Jean Trebek, wife of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, is sharing how she spotted a symptom in her husband that led to his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.Alex Trebek says he won’t go to ‘extraordinary measures’ if current cancer treatment fails

Jean said in an essay for “Guideposts” that she and her husband were on vacation in Israel when she noticed something “off” about him.

“We’d finished dinner one night, and I looked across the table at Alex. His coloring seemed off. ‘You feeling okay?’ I asked. ‘I’m good,’ he said. Alex is not one to complain. But he admitted that he was having some stomach pains. I figured, ‘okay, we were in a different country. Maybe it was something he ate’.”

When they got back home to California, she said things were “still not right.” They had tests done and left on a trip to New York. There, she said, they got a call from his doctor saying: “We need to see you as soon as you get back from your trip. We have some concerns.”

After going back home and having a CT scan, Alex was told he had Stage IV pancreatic cancer. He soon started treatments.

Alex said back in July that his experimental immunotherapy treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is going so well that doctors consider him “a bit of an anomaly” and they expect him to celebrate two years of survivorship in February.

She said despite his treatments, Alex has never missed taping a show. She said his heading to the studio rejuvenates both he and her.

“With each passing day, I have found so much to be grateful for. Alex’s work. Our kids, our friends, a sunset, a flower blooming in our garden. This didn’t have to be a death sentence. It could be a life sentence. A constant reminder of how precious life is. The smallest things that I once took for granted now carry more meaning. I think that is how God keeps us in the moment. He focuses us with grace,” she said in the essay.

