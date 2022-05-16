MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for her role “The Andy Griffith Show” has died.

The Andy Griffith museum posted on its Facebook page that Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling, had died at age 81. She played the daughter in the eccentric Darling family, which caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs.

Peterson also appeared on “Love American Style,” “Green Acres,” “Gomer Pyle USMC,” and “The Odd Couple.” She appeared in an episode of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” the films “Return to Mayberry,” “The Love God?,” and “Angel in My Pocket.”

