Auntie Anne’s offering free pretzels for National Pretzel Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Pretzel Day April 26 with some delicious deals.

Customers who sign up through the Pretzel Perks app can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel, no purchase necessary.

Also through the Pretzel Perks app, the chain is offering free delivery for orders $12 and up April 26-30.

If just one free pretzel won’t do, customers can enter an Instagram contest April 26-30, where five people will win free pretzels for a year.

Auntie Anne’s noted the following terms and conditions:

*Free Pretzels: Offer valid Monday, 4/26/21 only. Must redeem in the Pretzel Perks App. Online and app order redemptions subject to $0.35 service fee and sales taxes. In-store redemption not subject to service fee. Limit one offer per person. Limit one offer code redemption per transaction. Not valid with any other promotion or offer. Reward includes one (1) Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels only. No cash value. Non-transferable. Excludes third party delivery. Sale, resale, and/or internet distribution strictly prohibited. Valid only at participating U.S. Auntie Anne’s locations.

Free Prizes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13 years of age or older. Minors must have parental consent. Promotion Period: 4/26/21 at 12:01 am ET – 4/30/21 at 11:59 pm ET. To enter: during the Promotion Period enter a daily Drawing on the Auntie Anne’s IG account. See the Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, prize descriptions/restrictions, odds, entry periods and complete details. Free pretzels for a year means one gift card for $520. Sponsor: Auntie Anne’s Franchisor SPV LLC.

$0 Delivery Fee: Offer of $0 delivery fee automatically applied to qualifying orders $12+ placed in the Pretzel Perks app or at order.auntieannes.com from 4/26/21 – 4/30/21. Online and app order redemptions subject to $0.35 service fee and sales taxes. Void if altered, transferred, reproduced, exchanged, sold, purchased, or where restricted by law. Valid only at participating U.S. Auntie Anne’s locations.