Boathouse in Myrtle Beach closes indoor dining and bar, offers outdoor services

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Landing at the Boathouse restaurant in Myrtle Beach has closed its indoor dining and bar areas due to the coronavirus.

“In an effort to do our part to slow the spread, we are closing our indoor dining and bar areas,” the restaurant announced.

All outdoor dining areas and the outdoor bar area will be open for services. The restaurant asks that patrons use the beer garden entrance.

Here is a list of other area restaurants that have made recent changes:

Carolina Forest

Famous Toastery in Carolina Forest to stop dine-in services after employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Myrtle Beach

Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach will be curbside only.

Flamingo Grill in Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to one employee testing positive.

Hook & Barrel in Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive in a sister restaurant.

Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to one employee testing positive.

The Boathouse in Myrtle Beach will close indoor dining and bar areas. Outdoor dining and bar areas are still open.

Murrells Inlet

The Claw House will be closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive.

Drunken Jack’s Restaurant and Lounge will close until at least 6/26 for cleaning after an employee tested positive.

North Myrtle Beach

House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach will be temporarily closed amid coronavirus concerns. (June 28)

The Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach will be temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Molly Darcy’s in North Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to two employees testing positive.

Chris’ Pizza & Pub in North Myrtle Beach will be curbside only due to safety concerns.

Longs

Parkway Tavern in Longs will be closed temporarily due to a positive test in the establishment.

According to the S.C. State Emergency Response Team, DHEC reaches out to restaurants to provide guidance for the steps to take if and when an employee tests positive. Through DHEC’s case investigation, once they learn an individual is a food worker, they provide the most current recommendations, such as cleaning and disinfecting, to the restaurant employer. The restaurant would not have to shut down to perform the cleaning, some restaurants choose to voluntarily close, according to the S.C. State Emergency Response Team.

The most current restaurant guidance from DHEC is here.