Broadway at the Beach to host 20th Annual KidzTime Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Broadway at the Beach will host the 20th Annual KidzTime Festival on Saturday, March 20, from Noon to 4 p.m.



This is a family-friendly event open to the public, featuring kid-friendly vendors, strolling entertainment and more.



This year’s festival will take place outside, along the interior walkways of Broadway at the Beach in designated areas; Center Court (near Build A Bear Workshop), The Avenue (between Hard Rock Café and Dave & Buster’s) and Heroes Harbor (near Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville).



In addition to Broadway at the Beach’s property standards and guidelines, KidzTime Festival vendors will be socially distanced, extra hand sanitizing stations will be in place and socially distancing signage will be prevalent in all event areas.



For the first time, the KidzTime Festival will be sponsored by Broadway Grand Prix and for the third year, is partnering with Help 4 Kids. During the event, representatives from Help 4 Kids will be collecting much-needed items for their Backpack Buddies program.



These items include: canned pasta, Vienna sausages, Pop Tarts, chicken noodle soup, toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks and underwear for school-aged children, K-12th grade. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for this local organization helping the kids in our community stay healthy and not go hungry.



A variety of kid-friendly games and activities, giveaways, character appearances, and visits with the Easter Bunny are planned for the day. Festivalgoers will also be treated to strolling entertainment from Mr. Nigel and Over the Moon Productions’ costumed stilt walkers and balloon artists.

Plus, many Broadway at the Beach retailers will be hosting in-store sales, promotions and sidewalk sales throughout the weekend.



More information about Broadway at the Beach and the 20th Annual KidzTime Festival is available at BroadwayAtTheBeach.com





