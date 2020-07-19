Busch Light adds 1st flavored beer

(CNN) – Busch brewery has revealed a new flavored beer — Busch Light Apple.

The brewer says it’s a limited edition lager with a crisp light flavor.

In a commercial, Busch’s mascot, Busch Guy, calls the new flavor “groundbreaking advancement in beerology.”

Busch Light Apple is available through October in select states.

To find it near you, just visit the “Find A Store” search page on Busch’s website.

