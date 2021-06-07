Carolina Country Music Fest to offer COVID-19 testing, vaccination with Tidelands Health

Tidelands Health and Carolina Country Music Fest are partnering to offer on-site, no-cost COVID-19 vaccination and testing next week leading up to the Myrtle Beach festival.

The health system, along with representatives from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina National Guard, will administer rapid COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 vaccines.

CCMF is set to kick off Thursday and feature headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen, as well as 30 additional artists. Several of the performers – including Rucker, Church and Ashley McBryde – have been vocal supporters of COVID-19 vaccination.

“Tidelands Health is committed to helping people enjoy a safe Carolina Country Music Fest,” said Jason Self, director of operations at Tidelands Health. “The availability of rapid COVID-19 testing can help attendees make sure they’re healthy before the music starts.

“And by offering on-site vaccination, we’re making it convenient for people to get vaccinated now so they’re ready for a safe, fun-filled summer.”

No-cost, voluntary vaccination and testing will be available from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CCMF Will Call at Ground Zero, 904 Chester St. in Myrtle Beach. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Those ages 12 to 17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Festivalgoers who want to be tested and/or vaccinated can simply walk in – no appointments are needed.

“We’re proud to partner with a highly respected health system like Tidelands Health to help keep our fans and the Myrtle Beach community safe and protected during CCMF,” said Bob Durkin, president of Carolina Country Music Fest. “Their expertise and expansive resources make getting vaccinated or tested prior to the festival simple, easy and convenient for everyone planning to attend next weekend.”

In addition, Tidelands Health, the official health system of Carolina Country Music Fest, will share video messages throughout the festival encouraging attendees to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others.

The Tidelands Health testing and vaccination center is not a care facility. Anyone who is sick or who has symptoms of any illness should seek care at a medical facility. Those in need of emergency assistance should call 911.