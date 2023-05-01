SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — Calling all Swifties!

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan and looking for someone to jam out with, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals may have the perfect cat for you.

The 1-year-old black and white domestic shorthair came to the East Coast from Texas earlier this month.

The cat was originally named “Screamer,” according to the MSPCA, because he “likes to speak loudly when he’s nervous or excited.”

A Taylor Swift Fan (left) snuggles with his friend Peanut Butter Jelly. (right) (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

The cat didn’t start to calm down until staffers at the Northeast Animal Shelter started listening to Swift’s “Midnights” album while cleaning.

The staff decided to rename the cat “A Taylor Swift Fan” after his favorite music, and so far, he’s living up to his name. The MSPCA hopes “once he’s adopted, he never ever gets back together with the shelter.”

Since A Taylor Swift Fan is timid and nervous, the MSPCA said the ideal owner would be patient and understanding.

“We expect he will take lots of time settling into a new home,” his adoption profile reads. “He tends to keep to himself and his ideal home will provide him with his own space to retreat to when needed. His new family should have low expectations for him when it comes to being a typical social, playful cat.”

Anyone interested in adopting A Taylor Swift Fan can submit an online inquiry by clicking here.

“Midnights” is the 10th and latest studio album for Swift, who kicked off her 52-date Eras Tour in March.