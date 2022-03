MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest has released their 2022 final artist lineup.

Some of the biggest names include Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban. You can view the full list here.

This year’s festival is June 9 -12. Payment plans for the 2022 season end Friday at midnight.