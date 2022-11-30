(NEXSTAR) — British musician Christine McVie, co-lead vocalist and keyboardist for rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

McVie’s death was confirmed by the band Wednesday. BBC News reports McVie’s family also confirmed she “died peacefully at a hospital in the company of her family.”

In a statement, Fleetwood Mac wrote:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” Fleetwood Mac

One of Fleetwood Mac’s most unique signatures is shared lead vocals among some of its members — in addition to McVie, members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham also served behind the mic. McVie voiced and helped pen many of Fleetwood’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere,” “Say You Love Me” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

While the band’s membership has changed throughout the years, perhaps its most notable lineup included McVie and then-husband John McVie during the recording and touring for the iconic 1977 album “Rumours.”

The album — which contains some of the band’s mega hits — is legendary for the struggles McVie and her bandmates faced during its recording. The McVies divorced during the “Rumours” era, while Nicks and Buckingham also ended their relationship around the same time.

“Rumours” featured one of McVie’s signature songs, “Songbird.” Written solely by McVie, she would notably often sing the song on her own at the close of Fleetwood Mac concerts.

Earlier this year, Nicks spoke fondly of McVie to the New Yorker, saying “she kind of instantly became my best friend… We made a pact, in the very beginning, that we would never be treated with disrespect by all the male musicians in the community. And we really stuck to it.”

As part of Fleetwood Mac, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. The band continues to be among the most respected in the world, in addition to one of the best-selling.

McVie released several solo albums throughout her career, including 1970’s “Christine Perfect” and 1984’s “Christine McVie.” A compilation album titled “Songbird (A Solo Collection)” was released in June, serving as McVie’s final release.

In promotion for the compilation, which featured previously unreleased material, McVie discussed her role as a woman in the music industry in the 1960s and 70s, telling the Guardian, “Not too many women have said, ‘Thanks for groundbreaking,” to be honest. I’m sure I was appreciated but it wasn’t hero worship or anything like that. Can you tell them to start [laughs]?”