COVID postpones annual Westminster dog show in New York

Siba, a standard poodle, competes for Best in Show during the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York in 2020. America’s top dogs won’t have fans at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The club announced Monday, March 29, 2021, that spectators and vendors won’t be allowed this year because of coronavirus limitations. It’s the latest in a series of pandemic shakeups to the nation’s most prestigious canine competition, which will be held June 12-13 and has moved from New York City’s Hudson River piers and Madison Square Garden to an outdoor setting 25 miles north of Manhattan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — A surge of coronavirus cases in New York has forced the postponement of another signature event, the Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show.

The show announced Wednesday that it has postponed its 146th annual event that was to have been contested in late January. The announcement didn’t give a new date for the show but said it would be later in 2022.

The dog show normally is held in February at Madison Square Garden but was moved to June last year and held at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.