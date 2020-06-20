CNN NEWSOURCE– COVID-19 is forcing Hollywood to adjust its schedule.
The Critics Choice Awards are being postponed to March 7, 20-21.
This follows the announcement that the 20-21 Oscars will take place April 25, two-months later than originally planned.
For the third straight year, Taye Diggs will host the Critics Choice Awards, which honors television as well as film.
The C-W Network will air the program.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise
- Critics Choice Awards postponed to 2021
- President Donald Trump has fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman
- Walt Disney World makes adjustments to 2020 schedule due to COVID-19
- McDonald’s hiring 260,000 people this summer