Critics Choice Awards postponed to 2021

CNN NEWSOURCE– COVID-19 is forcing Hollywood to adjust its schedule.

The Critics Choice Awards are being postponed to March 7, 20-21.

This follows the announcement that the 20-21 Oscars will take place April 25, two-months later than originally planned.

For the third straight year, Taye Diggs will host the Critics Choice Awards, which honors television as well as film.

The C-W Network will air the program.

