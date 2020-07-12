Darius Rucker and wife Beth announce split after 20 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston native and Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker announced that he and his wife, Beth, have decided to “consciously uncouple.”

Rucker made the following statement on Instagram:

“We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.” DARIUS AND BETH RUCKER

The two married in 2000 and share two children Daniella, 19, and Jack, 15. Rucker also has a daughter named Caroline, 25, from a previous relationship.

