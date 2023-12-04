LOS ANGELES (WCBD) – Charleston’s own Darius Rucker will be honored on Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rucker will receive the 2,766th star on the iconic walk. It will be located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard, not far from Walt Disney’s star along the same stretch, and Elvis Pressley’s star, which is located on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and N. La Brea Avenue.

Rucker achieved multiplatinum status while he was the lead singer for the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie and the Blowfish. The group has sold more than 25 million albums around the world.

He was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and later won his third career Grammy for best solo country performance with his version of “Wagon Wheel” in 2014.

Rucker released his latest solo album, Carolyn’s Boy, in 2023. He will hit the road with Hootie and the Blowfish in 2024.

“As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina and has raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament,” said organizers for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.”

The ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.