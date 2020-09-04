Darlington Raceway to honor SC native Chadwick Boseman this weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Raceway will honor South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman this weekend, the racetrack said on Twitter.
The initials “CB” are painted on the track with the years 1976 – 2020.
Chadwick Boseman, known for his role in “Black Panther,” died Aug. 28 from cancer. He was born in Anderson, South Carolina.
