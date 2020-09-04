Darlington Raceway to honor SC native Chadwick Boseman this weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Raceway will honor South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman this weekend, the racetrack said on Twitter.

The initials “CB” are painted on the track with the years 1976 – 2020.

We are humbled to honor Anderson, SC native Chadwick Boseman this weekend at Darlington Raceway. pic.twitter.com/Sdmyypvhuj — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) September 4, 2020

Chadwick Boseman, known for his role in “Black Panther,” died Aug. 28 from cancer. He was born in Anderson, South Carolina.

LATEST HEADLINES: