Darlington Raceway to honor SC native Chadwick Boseman this weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Raceway will honor South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman this weekend, the racetrack said on Twitter.

The initials “CB” are painted on the track with the years 1976 – 2020.

Chadwick Boseman, known for his role in “Black Panther,” died Aug. 28 from cancer. He was born in Anderson, South Carolina.

