Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking

FILE – In this June 16, 2020, file photo, guests required to wear masks because of the coronavirus stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11. In May, the company opened Disney Springs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Walt Disney World is no longer allowing theme park visitors to eat and drink while walking, according to a new face covering policy clarification.

Since beginning the phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11, Disney has required all guests to wear masks. The previous policy only allowed guests ages 2 and up to remove masks when actively eating or drinking.

The clarification, confirmed by Disney on Saturday, now says face coverings are to be worn at all times “except when actively eating drinking while stationary and physically distanced.”

Disney requires face coverings to be made of at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the mouth and nose, and must be secured with ties or ear loops. Popular neck-gaiter-style face coverings are not allowed.

LATEST HEADLINES: