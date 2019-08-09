Extras needed for HULU series shoot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WBTW) HULU Series “Reprisal” needs to hire extras in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“Reprisal” comes from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield.

The show is a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

The casting company needs to hire males only, of all ethnicities, ages late 20s-60s, with a disheveled and worn appearance. Long hair and facial hair are acceptable.

The pay is standard at $64/8hrs and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.

If you are interested in becoming a paid extra for Reprisal Season 1, follow the facebook page TW Cast And Recruit (https://www.facebook.com/TWCastandRecruit) where you can find posts/links to specific casting calls as well as instructions on how to submit a general submission to our database, https://app.castifi.com/#/roles/12188