Florence After 5 on Friday offers free vaccine clinic with prizes, live music by the Cat 5 Band

FLORENCE, S.C. — Don’t miss downtown Florence’s favorite block party on Friday, featuring live music by the Cat 5 Band.

Cat 5 Band is a variety and beach music band whose members have collectively won multiple Cammy Awards and play across the Southeast. The band’s members come to Cat 5 from some of the Carolinas’ favorite beach bands including Jim Quick and Coastline, Hip Pocket, and Band of Oz. This band plays crowd favorites, original beach hits, and more, sure to blow fans away.

A FREE mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by MUSC Health will also be on-site for those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The available vaccine will be Pfizer If you receive a vaccine on-site, you’ll be entered to win great prizes, too including TVs, YETI products, and gift cards!

CDC guidelines and increased sanitation will be in place during all downtown events. Masks are encouraged if social distancing cannot be maintained, especially for those who remain unvaccinated.

“We are excited to bring Cat 5 Band to Florence for the first time and we are sure that After 5 fans will enjoy this high energy group,” said Hannah Davis, Development Manager for the City of Florence.

Florence After 5 celebrates its 11th season in 2021 after a year off due to COVID-19. Florence After 5 was just awarded the 2021 Best of the Pee Dee Awards from the Florence Morning News in the categories of “Best Outdoor Event, Best Local Concert, Best Place to Dance, Best Place for Live Music, and Best Concert Venue.” The contest was voted on by residents of the Pee Dee.

Admission to Florence After 5 is FREE compliments of Carolina Bank, Victors, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, and Columbia Craft Brewing Company. Enjoy plenty of food from street vendors, drinks from Pepsi, and cold domestic and craft beer.

Get the Pee Dee area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily.

From 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., Florence After 5 is held in the 100 block of S. Dargan Street in Downtown Florence and takes place on the last Friday of each month April through October. The band hits the stage at 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, but outside coolers are not permitted and chairs should not be left unattended.

For more information, visit www.florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5912.