Florida theme parks offer Black Friday deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The holiday season is quickly approaching and many Florida theme parks are already rolling out their Black Friday deals in advance.

Below you will find the Black Friday deals being offered by Busch Gardens, LEGOLAND and SeaWorld. Other deals being offered by ZooTampa, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are listed underneath the Black Friday deals.

Busch Gardens

Offers start: November 13

What are the offers:

2021 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card starting at $79.99 (30% savings) Buy the Fun Card now and get the rest of 2020 free

Individual ticket deals: Single-day tickets start at $63.99 (40% savings) Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando 2-park ticket start at $72.99 (60% savings) Black Friday Bundle: Single-day ticket + Quick Queue Unlimited + All Day Dine starts at $113.99 (40% savings)

Dining deals: Buy one, get one 50% off All Day Dining at Busch Gardens and Adventure Island Tampa Bay Pricing starts at $39.99 for full paid guest and $19.99 for 50% off

Quick Queue deals: Quick Queue Unlimited starts at $9 (50% savings) Quick Queue (Regular) starts at $6.75 (50% savings) Quick Queue Junior starts at $4.50 (50% savings)

Tour deals: Penguin Insider Tour starts at $14.99 (50% savings) Elephant Insider Tour starts at $14.99 (50% savings) Aldabra Tortoise Insider starts at $9.99 (50% savings)

Photo deals: Unlimited digital photos all year for $49.99 (50% savings) Unlimited digital photos for $14.99 (50% savings)



More on the offers: https://buschgardens.com/tampa/special-offers/black-friday/

LEGOLAND

Offers start: November 25

What are the offers:

Annual pass for $99.99 ($80 savings) What the Awesomer Annual Pass grants members: Unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park for 12 months Unlimited admission to all annual events including Brick or Treat, Holidays at LEGOLAND, LEGO® NINJAGO Days and more Free standard parking at LEGOLAND Florida Up to two complimentary guest 1-Day, 2-Park Day admission tickets (with no blockouts dates) Exclusive Annual Pass collectibles throughout the year 10% discount on dining and retail (some exclusions apply) Discounts on LEGOLAND Florida tickets and LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat (based on availability) A year of unlimited admission to SEA LIFE Aquarium Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando and LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta

Up to 50% off vacation packages (Save up to $485) The deal includes: 50% off a two-night stay in a fully themed LEGO® room at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat 50% off 2-Day tickets to LEGOLAND® Florida Theme Park and Water Park Free full breakfast daily at hotel Free self-parking LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Pirate Island feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room AND daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO® souvenir



More on the offers: legoland.com/florida/offers/black-friday/

SeaWorld

Offers start: November 16

What are the offers:

Guests can receive three months free when purchasing a SeaWorld Annual Pass, so 15 months for the price of 12 months. Guests can visit all year long when they purchase a 2021 Fun Card, including admission to SeaWorld Orlando through the end of 2020 for free Fun Cards are only $79.99 ($40 savings)

Also available during the Black Friday sale are significant savings of over 60% percent on admission tickets: $59.99 single-day admission $65.99 two-visit admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica



More on the offers: https://seaworld.com/orlando/home/limited-time-offers/ & https://aquatica.com/orlando/limited-time-offers/

ZooTampa

Pay For A Day Rest of Year Free

Purchase a full price admission ticket and come back the rest of 2021 for free

Access to Creatures of the Night, Christmas in the Wild, & other events year-round

Adult tickets start at $42.95 and Children tickets start at $32.95

Single Day Online Advance Purchase

Purchase your 1-day admission ticket online in advance and save $3 per ticket

Apply your ticket price towards a membership OR upgrade to a Pay-For-A-Day / Visit 2021 ticket for only $3

More on the offers: https://zootampa.org/tickets/

Walt Disney World

Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket

3- or 4-day ticket (visit 1 theme park per day) starting at $58 per day for ages 10+ ($174 per ticket) Valid through Nov. 20, 2020 and Nov. 29 – Dec. 18, 2020



More on the offer: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/admission/tickets/

Universal Orlando

Florida Resident Special Ticket Offer

3 days for $55/day + tax starting at $164.99 per adult With a 2-park 3-day one park per day ticket Now through Dec. 17



More on the offer: https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/offers/ticket-offer

