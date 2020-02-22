‘Friends’ cast to reunite for HBO Max special

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. If you’re a “Friends” superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary on Sept. 22, 2019. Warner Bros. has partnered with a range of companies to celebrate the quarter-century mark. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

CHICAGO (WGN) — OH. MY. GOD.

It’s finally happening — the “Friends” cast is reuniting for a special on HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be reunited at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, according to Variety.

The stars will reportedly receive at least $2.5 million each for participating in the special.

Five of the cast members posted a photo of the group on their Instagram pages with the caption “It’s happening…” and tagged the rest of the cast and HBO.

The show wrapped up the series in 2004.

It is unknown when the reunion special will air, but HBO Max is expected to launch in May.

