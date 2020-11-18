Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

This image released by Profiles in History shows a Rudolph reindeer puppet used in the filming of the 1964 Christmas special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The soaring reindeer and Santa Claus figures who starred in in the perennially beloved stop-motion animation Christmas special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” are going up for auction.Auction house Profiles in History announced Thursday that a 6-inch-tall Rudolph and 11-inch-tall Santa used to animate the 1964 TV special are being sold together in the auction that starts Nov. 13 and are expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000. (Profiles in History via AP)

If you are looking to make some extra bling this holiday season, well listen up, because you could get paid $2,500 to watch holiday movies!

Reviews.org is hiring a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” (CHC) to watch 25-holiday movies in just 25 days.

You have until December 4, 2020 to apply to be a CHC and the winner will be announced on YouTube on December 7, 2020. Below are the details on how to apply:

What

We’re hiring a holiday cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. We’ll let you pick the movies, and you can even count Die Hard. (It’s a job so easy, even Buddy the elf could do it!)

Who

If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies in mid-July, breaks out the tinsel on November 1, and thinks unlimited hot cocoa breaks are the ultimate work perk, we want to hire you! Applicants must be 18 and eligible to work in the U.S.

Where

Access the job application here: CLICK HERE!

When

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. MST on December 4, 2020. We’ll be announcing our chosen cheermeister during a live stream on our YouTube channel on December 7.