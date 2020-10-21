Girlfriend of ‘Young Buck’ arrested, allegedly fired weapon at rapper in Hendersonville

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The girlfriend of “Young Buck” has been arrested after investigators say she fired a gun at the rapper in Sumner County Tuesday.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Tower Hill subdivision in Hendersonville.

Deputies said they were not sure if Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was wounded. They are working to locate the “Straight Outta Cashville” rapper, so they can speak with him.

Lucresia Neil was booked into the Sumner County jail on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.