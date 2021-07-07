Goosebumps! 9-year-old girl makes history with AGT opera performance

(WJW) — A 9-year-old girl who sings opera made history on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday after a performance that blew the judges away.

Victory Brinker, of Latrobe, Pa., sang “Juliet’s Waltz” before the crowd, after admitting she was “ex-nervous,” or excited and nervous.

She also told the judges that if she won, she’d use the $1 million prize to buy judge Simon Cowell a rainbow shirt with glitter, because she said, he needs “some color.”

After her performance, Cowell said the judges were not going to give her a ‘yes.’ Instead, they counted down from five, and all of them, including the show’s host, Terry Crews, hit the Golden Buzzer, something that’s never happened on the show before.