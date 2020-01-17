HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — This Golden Girl gets another candle on her birthday cake.
Betty white turns 98 years young, Friday!
According to CNN, the six-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine that the secret to a long life is to “accentuate the positive, not the negative.”
As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”
White’s career has lasted more than seven decades with appearances on both the small and big screen.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘You become a big ball of fire’: Fire officials warn against social media challenge after house destroyed, girl injured
- 17-year-old dies after shooting in SC, ruled a homicide
- HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Betty White turns 98
- Winter has returned with more rain for the weekend
- 49ers’ team chemistry translates onto the field