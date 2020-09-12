Harry Potter fans- Warner Brothers is now selling “butterbeer” in bottles

(WIVB) – Harry Potter fans- this one is for you.
Warner Brothers is now selling butterbeer in bottles.
The non-alcoholic butterscotch-flavored beverage was previously only available at select Wizarding World locations.
It comes in souvenir crafted bottles with different collectible labels.
