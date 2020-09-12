Harry Potter fans- Warner Brothers is now selling “butterbeer” in bottles

Entertainment

by: WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Harry Potter fans- this one is for you.

Warner Brothers is now selling butterbeer in bottles.

The non-alcoholic butterscotch-flavored beverage was previously only available at select Wizarding World locations.

It comes in souvenir crafted bottles with different collectible labels.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories