TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rapper DaBaby appeared to respond to a shooting at his mansion in Troutman, North Carolina, in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I chose not to take a (expletive) life the other day & it felt great,” he said. “Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya (expletive) back.”

The post comes less than two days after a man was shot outside of his mansion Wednesday night.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to Dababy’s property on Stillwater Road to a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told Queen City News that DaBaby and another person were the only ones around when the man was shot. Police have not identified who pulled the trigger.

A 911 call released Thursday afternoon indicates that the person who was shot may have unlawfully entered the property. Listen below:

Watson said the incident happened on the property, not inside the home.

“It’s a large property, on the roadside, there’s a significantly tall concrete-type wall and it’s surrounded by on the other sides by a pretty high chain link fence,” Watson said.

Watson would not say if DaBaby knew the man who was shot. He had not been identified as of Friday.

Authorities said Thursday that they were interviewing people and taking statements. Investigators have also gathered evidence from the home.

The evidence will be presented to the district attorney who will determine whether any charges are filed, police said.

Queen City News is continuing to pursue additional information.