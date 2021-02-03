Horror movie filming in Wilmington searches for extras

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A horror movie being produced by Blumhouse is gearing up to film in Wilmington and is looking for extras.
The film is currently titled ‘Static’ and production is looking for extras. They are looking for talent between the ages of 11 to 15 years old of any ethnicity to be paid extras for filming.
Blumhouse, the production company, is the same company behind Paranormal Activity, Halloween, Get Out, and The Purge.
The pay rate is $64 for 8 hours guaranteed and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.
Those booked, would have to take a COVID-19 test in Wilmington and receive a $20 bump per test taken.
To apply for this please submit to the following link.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Chiefs Hall of Famer Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice care
- Brady over Mahomes: ESPN-WWE personality Charly Arnolt backing Bucs
- Georgetown High School basketball team in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
- Polls: Medical cannabis gaining acceptance among South Carolinians
- ‘In Brady we do trust’: Warren Sapp excited to see former team play in Super Bowl LV at home