(WPRI) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Several networks have announced their 2023 holiday movie and TV special lineups. Make sure to mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph, Home Alone and more beloved classics.

Here’s when and where to watch (all times are ET):

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

NBC: Nov. 30 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m. Peacock: Available to stream anytime between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.

Shrek the Halls

NBC: Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m. | Dec. 9 at 9:00 p.m.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Freeform: Dec. 3 at 7:10 p.m. | Dec. 4 at 5:50 p.m. | Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. | Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. | Dec. 24 at 5:35 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 1964 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

A Christmas Story

TBS : Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

: Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. TNT: Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 17 at 5:33 p.m. | Dec. 18 at 7:45 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 9:00 p.m.

The Santa Clause

ABC: Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Mickey Saves Christmas

ABC: Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

ABC: Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman

CBS: Dec. 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman, 1969 (Photo by CBS/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Frosty Returns

CBS: Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

CBS: Dec. 16 at 9:00 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Apple TV+: Available to watch for free any time between Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

Home Alone

ABC: Dec. 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Time slots for these specials may vary or change. Please check your local listings.