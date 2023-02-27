TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A historic vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Taney County, Missouri.

According to a Facebook post from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the car was a General Lee, the iconic Dodge Charger used in the television show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

Two people in the vehicle were evaluated and taken to the hospital by the Taney County Ambulance District.

Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt told the Springfield News-Leader that, based on an investigation, the car’s driver is believed to have lost control while driving too fast for the conditions. The car crashed into a ditch.No citations have been issued as of Monday.

There were 309 General Lees built for the original “Dukes of Hazzard” show, and another 26 for an early-2000s remake. Only a few survived filming, according to the News-Leader, with 17 being sold to private owners in 1991 by Warner Brothers.

One of those, belonging to John Schneider, who played Bo in the television series, was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in 2021, Insider reports. In a photo posted to Facebook, Schneider shows the vehicle smashed by a tree.

Warner Bros. stopped producing General Lee toy cars in 2015 amid rising calls for the removal of Confederate symbols across the country, The Hollywood Reporter writes. Reruns were also reportedly removed from TV Land. The iconic car is named after Civil War Gen. Robert E. Lee.

It’s unclear how many genuine General Lee vehicles remain and how badly the car was damaged in Sunday’s crash.