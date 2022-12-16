SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A music icon has announced concert dates in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour will be in South Carolina at 8 p.m. on April 25 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Jackson will perform in Georgia at 8 p.m. on April 21 at Enmarkety Arena in Savannah and at 8 p.m. on April 26-27 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Her lone show in North Carolina will be on May 12 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.

Tickets are on sale for the Georgia and North Carolina performances. A pre-sale is going on for the concert in Columbia.