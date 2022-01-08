‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

Any Schneider was met with an outpouring of support from followers after informing them she had been robbed of her phone, credit cards and ID during a robbery on Sunday. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights.

She’s already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak.

Now, she’s among only four contestants to reach $1 million in regular-season play. She hit that mark with her 28th victory on Friday. She’s already qualified for the show’s tournament of champions, and is the first transgender person to do so.

Schneider said she’s gained inspiration from actor Laverne Cox and comedian Natasha Muse, who are trans women. Schneider said she’s heard from people who say they’re encouraged to see her success.