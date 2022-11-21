DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Kenny Chesney will take the stage at Credit One Stadium as a part of the venue’s 2023 summer concert series.

According to Credit One Stadium, Chesney will bring his ‘I Go Back’ Tour to Daniel Island on May 23.

The tour will feature musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Chesney currently has two other tour stops scheduled in the Carolinas. He will play on April 27 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and on April 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.