MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of country music’s fastest-rising stars has been added to a growing list of performers for the 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Lainey Wilson, the Academy of Country Music’s 2022 New Female of the Year, will take the stage during the annual festival, which is set for June 8-11, organizers said. Her current Top 40 single “Heart Like a Truck” continues to climb up the charts.

Wilson, Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2021, has performed across the U.S, United Kingdom and Germany with Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Jon Pardi Ashley McBride, Randy Houser and others.

Wilson recently released her album “Bell Bottom Country” and made her acting debut on the hit series television series “Yellowstone.”

Wilson is just the latest addition to CCMF 2023. Brooks and Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt and Whiskey Myers will headline the four-day event. The lineup also includes Scotty McCreery and Ernest.

Main Stage VIP tickets to the 2023 festival are sold out, but Super VIP and general admission tickets remain available and can be purchased through the festival’s website.