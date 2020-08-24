Larry King loses son, daughter just weeks apart

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Celebrity talk show host Larry King is mourning the tragic loss of two of his children.

King, 86, said his son Andy King, 65, died of a heart attack on July 28. His daughter, Chaia, 52, died August 20 a short time after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child,” King said. “My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

Both children were from King’s 1961 marriage to Alene Atkins, CNN says. Atkins passed away peacefully in 2017.

King hosted his show “Larry King Live” on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

